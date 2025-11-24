Ford Motor Company $F Shares Sold by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA cut its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 504,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,090 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 462,245,997 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,015,369,000 after buying an additional 4,585,636 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,172,134 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,575,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,784,031 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,122,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748,694 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,301,362 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $372,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,342,420 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $318,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $12.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60. Ford Motor Company has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.48%.The firm had revenue of $50.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Dbs Bank downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

Get Our Latest Report on F

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.