LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

LVMUY has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. CLSA raised shares of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $144.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 12-month low of $101.80 and a 12-month high of $159.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.43.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

