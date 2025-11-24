Truist Financial Corporation $TFC Position Reduced by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,092,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,319 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $89,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Truist Financial by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Truist Financial by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,591,000 after acquiring an additional 216,672 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 319.8% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 22,201 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 90,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $45.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average is $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $49.06.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 55.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFC

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.