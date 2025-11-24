McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.9% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $29,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,412,069,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $1,324,961,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,917,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,331,031 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,840,787,000 after acquiring an additional 921,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 19.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,556,485,000 after purchasing an additional 815,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $362.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,270. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total transaction of $3,945,716.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,734.52. The trade was a 74.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,463 shares of company stock worth $10,549,351. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $309.00 on Monday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $276.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $302.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.48%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.