Edgar Lomax Co. VA Has $57.32 Million Stake in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Edgar Lomax Co. VA reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 252,175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 3.6% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $57,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 21.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on FedEx from $254.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FedEx from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on FedEx from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.13.

FedEx Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE FDX opened at $269.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.68. FedEx Corporation has a one year low of $194.29 and a one year high of $308.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.