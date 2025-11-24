Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 764,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,284 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $101,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 14.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 17.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 40.7% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 129,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after buying an additional 37,514 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB opened at $114.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.49. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.88 and a 52-week high of $163.93.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.38, for a total value of $72,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 194,806 shares in the company, valued at $23,645,552.28. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 436,570 shares in the company, valued at $56,754,100. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,444,514 shares of company stock valued at $178,333,882. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Airbnb from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson set a $155.00 price objective on Airbnb in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.