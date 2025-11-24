CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $6.13 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF $JGRO

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JGRO. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 240.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period.

JGRO stock opened at $89.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.39. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.33 and a 1-year high of $97.91.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

