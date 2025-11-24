Edgar Lomax Co. VA Has $43.30 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for 2.7% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $43,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sentry LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $1,015,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,234.60. This represents a 41.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $122.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $105.20 and a 52 week high of $130.03.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Duke Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.