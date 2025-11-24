Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 142,606 Shares of argenex SE $ARGX

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 103.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,606 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in argenex were worth $154,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in argenex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in argenex by 102.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in argenex by 866.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in argenex during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in argenex by 550.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of argenex from $850.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research cut argenex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $818.00 price objective on argenex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on argenex from $880.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on argenex from $775.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $903.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $918.92 on Monday. argenex SE has a 1 year low of $510.05 and a 1 year high of $934.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $814.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $682.79. The company has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.03. argenex had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 41.58%.The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

