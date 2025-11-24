S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Stock Price Down 7.6% – What’s Next?

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.70 and last traded at GBX 16.36. Approximately 33,918,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,090% from the average daily volume of 2,849,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 32 to GBX 26 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 32.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 21.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 23.27. The firm has a market cap of £106.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Wesley ter Haar acquired 164,583 shares of S4 Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 23 per share, with a total value of £37,854.09. 17.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

