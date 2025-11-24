DCF Advisers LLC Grows Position in NextNav Inc. $NN

DCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in NextNav were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in NextNav by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextNav during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NextNav by 18.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 19,514 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NextNav by 23.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in NextNav by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 56,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NextNav

In other news, major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $7,410,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 760,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,000. This represents a 44.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Stock Up 5.2%

NN stock opened at $11.96 on Monday. NextNav Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.53.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 556.83% and a negative net margin of 3,109.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NN. Zacks Research upgraded NextNav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded NextNav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NextNav in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

About NextNav



NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

