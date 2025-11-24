Intel Corporation $INTC Stock Position Lowered by DCF Advisers LLC

DCF Advisers LLC decreased its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,903,735 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,644,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,513,298 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 319.4% during the first quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 71,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 54,395 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Intel by 6,865.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,151,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,792,000 after buying an additional 1,134,895 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $34.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $164.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3,453.45 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $42.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 24th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Intel from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Intel from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $34.84.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTC

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.