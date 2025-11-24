Clifford Capital Partners LLC Acquires 7,092 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Henry Schein comprises approximately 3.3% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $17,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 21.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 39,188 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,477,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,156,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,475,000 after buying an additional 272,913 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at $458,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $73.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $82.49.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.960 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on HSIC. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

