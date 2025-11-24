Clifford Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Rocket Companies, Inc. $RKT

Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 810,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,487,000. Rocket Companies accounts for 2.2% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. North Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 287.2% in the second quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,044.8% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Companies

In related news, Director Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $41,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,020,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,045,422.80. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Rocket Companies Stock Up 7.9%

Rocket Companies stock opened at $17.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 19.68, a quick ratio of 19.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $22.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.16. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.15 and a beta of 2.21.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.1% on a year-over-year basis. Rocket Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

