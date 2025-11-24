ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in ServiceNow stock on October 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $812.40 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $678.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.23, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $903.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $943.83.

ServiceNow shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, December 5th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, October 29th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, December 4th.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NOW. Morgan Stanley set a $1,315.00 price target on ServiceNow and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,150.00 target price on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,159.66.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 200.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 93.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 31 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total transaction of $5,339,369.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,590.82. This represents a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 280 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.48, for a total transaction of $235,894.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,257,893.92. This trade represents a 5.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $7,730,037. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

