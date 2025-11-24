Clifford Capital Partners LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Douglas Elliman Inc. $DOUG

Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOUG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Elliman by 15.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $741,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Douglas Elliman by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOUG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Douglas Elliman in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Douglas Elliman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Douglas Elliman Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of DOUG stock opened at $2.38 on Monday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $272.78 million for the quarter. Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

