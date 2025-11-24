Winmark Corporation $WINA Shares Acquired by Clifford Capital Partners LLC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Winmark by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Winmark by 358.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winmark in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Winmark in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in Winmark by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Winmark from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Winmark has an average rating of “Buy”.

In other news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 4,971 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.89, for a total value of $2,256,287.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,925,016. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.02, for a total transaction of $430,277.04. Following the sale, the director owned 649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,757.98. This trade represents a 56.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,297,898. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WINA stock opened at $417.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.69. Winmark Corporation has a one year low of $295.79 and a one year high of $527.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.96.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.20). Winmark had a net margin of 48.84% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Winmark’s payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

