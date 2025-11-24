Burk Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 36,097 indie Semiconductor, Inc. $INDI

Burk Holdings LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 36,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INDI. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $2,527,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 191,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 98,389 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 448.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 86,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 70,691 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 145.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 20.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 892,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 152,296 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other indie Semiconductor news, COO Michael Wittmann sold 20,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $82,586.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 94,005 shares in the company, valued at $371,319.75. This trade represents a 18.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $1,202,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 135,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,968.02. This represents a 59.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,128,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,863,072. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of INDI stock opened at $3.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.38. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.98 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 66.84% and a negative return on equity of 28.84%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. indie Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

indie Semiconductor Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

