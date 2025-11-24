Rep. Byron Donalds Buys Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently bought shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Brown & Brown stock on October 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 10/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 10/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 10/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) on 10/23/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 10/9/2025.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE:BRO opened at $80.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.73. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.17 and a twelve month high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 81.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,479,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,392,000 after buying an additional 7,827,992 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $899,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,625,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,949,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124,203 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,740,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 13.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,416,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,229 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Brown & Brown

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.