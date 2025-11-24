3,324 Shares in ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS Bought by Burk Holdings LLC

Burk Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in ONE Gas by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 5,362.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 20.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on ONE Gas from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.72.

ONE Gas Price Performance

OGS opened at $82.96 on Monday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $83.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.37 and a 200 day moving average of $76.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.85.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $379.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. ONE Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.340-4.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.47%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

