Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Home Depot stock on October 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

HD opened at $343.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $385.34 and its 200 day moving average is $381.29. The stock has a market cap of $341.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Argus decreased their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.72.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,254,313.20. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $6,128,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,107,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $986,000. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

