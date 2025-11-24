CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $6.57 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 217,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 88.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 65.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $99,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $30.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.14. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $30.34.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

