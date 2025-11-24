DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 881,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,317 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $96,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 39.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 6.5% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 6.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $117.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.60. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.30 and a fifty-two week high of $118.81. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.21 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 34.30%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on DT Midstream from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DTM

About DT Midstream

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.