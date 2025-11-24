DNB Asset Management AS Has $5.19 Million Stock Position in Fortive Corporation $FTV

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 815.4% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Fortive from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fortive from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Fortive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortive from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $52.84 on Monday. Fortive Corporation has a twelve month low of $46.34 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 11.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.71%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $110,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 59,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,995,220.80. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

