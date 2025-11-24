CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $8.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,431 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $8,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGSH. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 230,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 139.2% during the second quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after buying an additional 77,056 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,506,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,410,000 after buying an additional 5,886,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.88 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $58.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.81 and its 200 day moving average is $58.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1888 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

