DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.28 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 255,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,288 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 167,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 35,014 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.2% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 175,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 65,144 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 43.4% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 94,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 28,739 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,706.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 200,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 189,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 200,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 74,220 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBAN. Stephens increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.66.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 6,506 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $99,541.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 89,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,414.30. This represents a 7.81% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 6,416 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $100,410.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 252,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,573.25. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

