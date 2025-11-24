Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,012 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 4.2% in the second quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in Intuit by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on INTU shares. Independent Research set a $875.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intuit from $880.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $798.13.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $663.15 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $666.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $707.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.81%.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,792.70. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the sale, the director owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,570,146.25. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,203. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

