International Paper Company $IP Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,692 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 10.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in International Paper by 22.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 17,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 7.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP opened at $37.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.83. International Paper Company has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $60.36.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. International Paper had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -70.88%.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $409,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,951.69. This trade represents a 24.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded International Paper from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

