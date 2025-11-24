Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 32,544 Shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 938,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,544 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $135,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,712,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,955,000 after acquiring an additional 396,737 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the second quarter worth approximately $224,889,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 6.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,200,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,683,000 after purchasing an additional 69,438 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $117,996,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 932,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,203,000 after purchasing an additional 403,845 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $212.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $192.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.63.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

NYSE:RRX opened at $137.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.17 and its 200 day moving average is $143.59. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $182.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 4.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

About Regal Rexnord

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Featured Stories

