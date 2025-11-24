CreativeOne Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF $FTHI

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,559,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,980 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,069,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,108,000 after acquiring an additional 659,083 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,486,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,814,000 after purchasing an additional 80,365 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 786,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,962,000 after purchasing an additional 93,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 698,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,965,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ FTHI opened at $23.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.64.
The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
