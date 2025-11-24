CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 9,743 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $9,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 269.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $51.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average is $50.95. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $51.34.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

