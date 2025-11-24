iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP Shares Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 130.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,874 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7,780.0% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period.

Shares of STIP stock opened at $103.00 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $103.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.95.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

