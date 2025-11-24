Fiducient Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 48,300 Sable Offshore Corp. $SOC

Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sable Offshore by 1,262.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sable Offshore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Sable Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sable Offshore by 36.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sable Offshore from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Sable Offshore from $47.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Sable Offshore Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of SOC opened at $4.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $645.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.46. Sable Offshore Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sable Offshore Corp. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sable Offshore

In related news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim purchased 982,645 shares of Sable Offshore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $14,778,980.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,933,394 shares in the company, valued at $164,438,245.76. This represents a 9.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

About Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

