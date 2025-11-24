Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Polaris from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Polaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:PII opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 1.09. Polaris has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $75.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.07.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Polaris had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -101.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Polaris by 371.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Polaris by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

