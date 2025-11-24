Fiducient Advisors LLC Purchases 14,268 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1,483.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.0% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the second quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 3,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $590.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $607.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $569.73. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.