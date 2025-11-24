Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,500 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.5% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in CVS Health by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $77.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $98.91 billion, a PE ratio of 205.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.30.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $102.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.12%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 700.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CVS Health from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.41.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

