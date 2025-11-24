Cozad Asset Management Inc. Takes $341,000 Position in iShares Global 100 ETF $IOO

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 605.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Up 0.9%

iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $122.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.46. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $82.79 and a twelve month high of $127.24.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

