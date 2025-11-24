Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives $71.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.4444.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALGT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th.

ALGT stock opened at $65.45 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $107.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $496.88 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 442.0% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 28.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 376.5% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

