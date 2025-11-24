Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. $GH

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 78.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,319,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018,144 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $120,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 50.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Guardant Health by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Guardant Health by 358.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GH. Wolfe Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Medina Manuel Hidalgo sold 1,500 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $142,785.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,579.85. The trade was a 64.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $17,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,123,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,242,015.55. This represents a 12.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,161 shares of company stock worth $18,996,062. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

GH stock opened at $105.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 1.56. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.76.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Guardant Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

