Fiducient Advisors LLC Purchases 1,307 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF $GNR

Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GNR opened at $58.71 on Monday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $45.18 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.60.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

