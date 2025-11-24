DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 3,881 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,193.9% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 371.7% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.19.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $41.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.82. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

