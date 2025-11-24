DNB Asset Management AS Sells 32,597 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 196,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,597 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 86.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $21.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.34, a P/E/G ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.04. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.67%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

