DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 523 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.38.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $146.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.61. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.44 and a 12 month high of $184.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total transaction of $5,466,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 815,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,623,595.12. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $251,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,631. This represents a 17.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 32,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,848 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.