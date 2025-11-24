DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Stake in Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,554 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at about $734,619,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund A purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,884,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,248,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,979,000 after buying an additional 3,809,000 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,845,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OBDC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blue Owl Capital news, CEO Craig Packer purchased 83,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 41,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,800. The trade was a -200.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

OBDC opened at $12.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.86. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $453.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.81 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 36.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.0%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 104.96%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Articles

