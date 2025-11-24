Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $581,000 in Veracyte, Inc. $VCYT

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 21,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Veracyte during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,321,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,878,000 after buying an additional 1,082,064 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 409.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 16,032 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in Veracyte by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 17,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Insider Transactions at Veracyte

In related news, insider Phillip G. Febbo sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $300,730.98. Following the transaction, the insider owned 92,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,724.82. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 9,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $387,153.48. Following the sale, the director owned 13,554 shares in the company, valued at $542,431.08. The trade was a 41.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,635 shares of company stock worth $3,913,604. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Stock Up 7.7%

Veracyte stock opened at $44.01 on Monday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $47.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.37 and a beta of 2.16.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $131.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.62 million. Veracyte had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 5.50%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Veracyte has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on VCYT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Veracyte from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Veracyte from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Veracyte

About Veracyte

(Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.