Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 6,061 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,061 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 208.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 807.7% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 112.1% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $209.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.41 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.42 and its 200 day moving average is $234.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The business had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.23%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 1,374 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.46, for a total transaction of $302,912.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 582,065,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,322,242,802.50. The trade was a 0.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Srini Gopalan bought 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $201.82 per share, with a total value of $1,977,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,215,869.56. This represents a 12.18% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,719,181 shares of company stock valued at $404,701,767. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $291.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.83.

View Our Latest Report on TMUS

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

