Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 19,194 Clearway Energy, Inc. $CWEN

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in Clearway Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 39,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on Clearway Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.71.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $35.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $36.89.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $1.68. The company had revenue of $429.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.72 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 20.07%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.4528 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.07%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

