Watsco, Inc. $WSO Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,485,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 31,484 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $656,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Watsco by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Watsco during the first quarter valued at $4,712,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 7.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Watsco by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 76.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Watsco from $505.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Watsco from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Watsco from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.00.

Watsco Price Performance

WSO stock opened at $336.58 on Monday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.05 and a 1 year high of $571.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.67.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The construction company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

