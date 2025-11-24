Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Shares Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motco grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WFC shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cfra Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $83.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $58.42 and a 52-week high of $88.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 17.18%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

