Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 138,279 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,842,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 138,279 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $876,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,219,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,092,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,848,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,518,195,000 after buying an additional 599,152 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,281,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $578,628,000 after buying an additional 5,529,065 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,665,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $460,556,000 after acquiring an additional 45,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,002,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,018,000 after acquiring an additional 290,653 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $99,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,307.73. This trade represents a 10.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $173,696.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 219,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,005.34. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,004,287 shares of company stock valued at $26,072,463 and have sold 18,498 shares valued at $506,660. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:KMI opened at $26.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average of $27.43.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.19.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

